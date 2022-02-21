Welcome to "The Resting Place" aptly named and step up on the front porch and you will agree! Whether it be a vacation home OR full time residence it is calling your name! Custom built LOG CABIN perched atop a ridge with breathtaking MOUNTAIN views! Ahhh. Rock your cares away with this view OR step inside to be awed with warm wood tones, and tastefully decorated interior that amplifies the craftsmanship surrounding you! From custom designed cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances, every detail thought out! 3 floors full of character, reminding you why you don't settle for ordinary! Listen to the rain on a metal roof, enjoy updates like brand new 3 zone HVAC, newly finished TOP room (WOW) and fully finished basement as well! One of a kind, JUST what you have been searching for AND convenient to I81, Riverheads school district!
3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $390,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
A 58-year-old man died Thursday from a gunshot wound to his head.
A Crimora man died Moday morning after a single-vehicle accident on I-64.
A Staunton man has been charged for multiple hit-and-run accidents that happened last weekend in Waynesboro.
The 2022 graduating class of Stuarrts Draft High School got some savvy advice from a respected teacher Monday night.
On Tuesday night, the class members celebrated their perseverance for the last time as a group during the school’s graduation ceremony at the Atlantic Union Bank Center at James Madison University.
She smeared friend's blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
11-year-old Miah Cerrillo shares chilling details of the events inside her fourth-grade classroom where a shooter killed her teachers and friends.
The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school.
The practical nursing program at Valley Career and Technical Center is the beneficicary of a $7,000 grant.
A Virginia sheriff says a 69-year-old woman who went missing last week has been found alive in a dense pine forest less than a mile from her home.