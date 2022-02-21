Welcome to "The Resting Place" aptly named and step up on the front porch and you will agree! Whether it be a vacation home OR full time residence it is calling your name! Custom built LOG CABIN perched atop a ridge with breathtaking MOUNTAIN views! Ahhh. Rock your cares away with this view OR step inside to be awed with warm wood tones, and tastefully decorated interior that amplifies the craftsmanship surrounding you! From custom designed cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances, every detail thought out! 3 floors full of character, reminding you why you don't settle for ordinary! Listen to the rain on a metal roof, enjoy updates like brand new 3 zone HVAC, newly finished TOP room (WOW) and fully finished basement as well! One of a kind, JUST what you have been searching for AND convenient to I81, Riverheads school district!
3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $390,000
