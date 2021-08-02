3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $400,000

Countryside retreat! Spacious brick ranch offering over 2,200 sq ft of single level living and MANY renovations. Plenty of living area space throughout to entertain. Spacious owners suite with updated master bath that includes a new vanity, mirror, light fixture & toilet. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath all conveniently located on the main floor. Huge partially finished basement offers a massive family room area & separate walk out. Recent updates include appliances, windows, light fixtures, kitchen remodeled, interior doors & trim throughout replaced. Plenty of outdoor space with the rear deck/patio that's surrounded by 5 acres of Augusta county land. 2 metal sheds featuring electricity are a great space for a workshop or extra storage needs. Beautiful mountain views from all over the property will make you proud to call this one home. Located in Riverheads school district. Plant your roots here!