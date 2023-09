Two separate parcels sold as one. Custom built brick ranch and large machine shed. Home offers a sunroom on the rear walking out to a patio. Stained trimmed, vaulted living room ceiling with brick wood burning fireplace. Custom oak cabinets with Corian tops. Master suite area conveniently connects to the laundry/mud room. Gorgeous views out the front. Whole House Generator. Property perimeter fenced. Shop at front of property for personal use only.