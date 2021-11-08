 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greenwood - $390,000

Easy living all on one level! Solid brick home on inviting elevated 2.43 acre home site with fruit trees, small creek, mature hardwoods, large storage shed, plenty of parking on circular paved driveway. Convenient to 151, Brew trail, Wintergreen, Waynesboro, 22 minutes to C-ville, Close to WA schools, Batesville and Crozet. Many recent upgrades including roof, kitchen appliances, water treatment system, water heater and Heat Pump, well pump. 5,000 decorators credit with full price offer, one year Cinch home warranty provided to buyer at closing. If offers are received they will be reviewed on Nov. 14th after 5:00 pm

