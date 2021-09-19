3 Bedroom Home in Lovingston - $239,000

This country cottage in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains inspires reminiscences of trips to Grandma’s house in the country. Surrounding by hardwood trees, large family farms, and mountain views, this 1,292 sq ft home boasts refinished hardwood floors, oversized family room, dining room and an eat-in kitchen. The 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths are all located on the main level. Evenings spent on the covered front porch enjoy remarkable sunsets. The location on Davis Creek Ln, just North of Lovingston, makes for an easy commute to Charlottesville, or Lynchburg with quick access to 29 N/S. Th history of the area, the beauty of the surrounding mountains and the unique character of this quaint cottage is the perfect location for your home-away-from home or primary residence. Recent updates include exterior paint, new bathroom fixtures, interior paint, new trim and oak floors refinished. *** Mobile home on acreage across Davis Creek Ln is not included in this sale. It is personal property and the owner leases the land from the seller. Lease could be continued