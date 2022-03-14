 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lyndhurst - $499,900

Mom & Pop General store complete with 3600 sq ft owners quarters! Lodge style feel, stone floors, hardwood ceilings, multiple fireplaces, on one acre of land BUT more land available if desired~ Over 7000 sq ft of potential to do whatever your heart desires! A location that can't be beat, 2 miles to Sherando Lake, 6 miles to Wintergreen Ski resort and surrounded by hiking trails & National Forest! Fresh air, wildlife galore & peace & quiet all make for a great future... Truly one of a kind property! Make your dreams come true, here is your golden opportunity! If you can dream it, it can happen!

