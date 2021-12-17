 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lyndhurst - $690,000

REMARKABLE HORSE FARM WITH BREATHTAKING BLUE RIDGE & HUMPBACK ROCK MTN VIEWS IN ADDITION TO A 7 STALL STABLE - ALL THINGS HAVE BEEN CONSIDERED! PURPOSELY DESIGNED ONE LEVEL LIVING. AMAZING AMENITIES INCLUDE: 9 FT+ CEILINGS, A GREAT ROOM WITH CATHEDRAL WOOD LINED CEILING, LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH BATHTUB, TILED SHOWER, & PRIVATE WATER CLOSET, POTENTIAL 2ND MASTER BEDROOM, ENORMOUS AMOUNTS OF STORAGE ALL THROUGHOUT HOME (INCLUDING PARTIALLY FLOORED ATTIC), BEAUTIFULLY APPOINTED 42” HICKORY CABINETRY IN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS 2 GARAGE WITH ADDITIONAL CLOSET STORAGE, 30A & 50A RV RECEPTACLES AT GARAGE & 30A AT STABLE, HIGH SPEED INTERNET, AND OVERSIZED PATIO WITH STAMPED CONCRETE IN REAR OF THE HOME. THE 12 ACRES INCLUDES FENCED AND CROSS FENCED WITH “NO CLIMB” WIRE FENCE WITH HOT WIRE STRAND ALONG TOP. 4 PASTURES-2 WITH STREAM ACCESS, 3 PADDOCKS & LARGE ROUND PEN. 7 STALL STABLE WAS DELIBERATELY DESIGNED FOR FIRST CLASS CARE AND ALL YOUR EQUINE NEEDS. DON'T OVERLOOK THE CONVENIENCES NEARBY- HORSE TRAILS, NATIONAL FOREST, MOMENTS AWAY FROM SHOPPING, AND JUST MINUTES TO WINTERGREEN RESORT! LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE AND HAVE IT ALL!!! LOOK NO FURTHER - THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!

