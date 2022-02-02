3 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $1,350,000

Mill Hill Farm sits on a grassy rise along the South Fork of the Rockfish River. The land is gently rolling, and the scenery is breathtaking. You will feel the historic charm of this property the moment the farm comes into view. Mill Hill includes an ensemble of domestic and agricultural buildings reflecting Nelson County’s farm practices from the antebellum period. The house retains hand-carved mantels, grained doors, and interior trim showing the integrity of design, artistry, and materials as a Greek Revival house built by a prosperous owner. Over time, the house has evolved; a partial-width addition on a raised basement on the south side has a primary suite on the main level & large country kitchen & breakfast room on the terrace level. On the interior, the original portion of the house has two principal rooms on each level. On the main level, there is a LR and library. There are 2 BR upstairs, each with a bath. The DR and family room w/greenhouse are on lower level. Historic outbuildings include a bank barn, horse barn, pony barn, ice house, schoolhouse, poultry house, dog kennel, guest house, and caretaker’s cottage. Center aisle horse barn has eight stalls with easy turn out to 5 paddocks . View online brochure for details.