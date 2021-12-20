3 Bedroom. 2 Bathroom cottage at the foot of Wintergreen in the Rodes Farm Subdivision with mountain views. Perfect for a single family residence or as a rental for the ski resort at Wintergreen.
3 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Christmas and the holidays are fast approaching in Waynesboro, meaning many of the city’s eateries and restaurants are getting festive in the kitchen.
- Updated
“I feel like the district is up for grabs,” Staunton boys basketball coach Terrell Mickens said. “Anybody can beat anybody.”
- Updated
Waynesboro Human Resources Director Nichole Nicholson gave a presentation regarding the compensation, recruitment and retention of city employees at the Waynesboro City Council Retreat on Tuesday, December 14.
- Updated
FAIRFAX — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites.
- Updated
STAUNTON — Emma Witt had 34 points in Staunton’s 52-39 nondistrict win over Rockbridge County on Wednesday.
- Updated
"The System" is up and running in girls basketball.
- Updated
Waynesboro’s city council held a public hearing Monday night at Kate Collins Middle School in accordance with section 15.2-1812 of Virginia state code to receive input from residents on the removal and relocation of the Colonel William H. Harman monument that was formerly located in Constitution Park.
UPDATED: Northam proposes tax cut plan, including one-time rebates, ending state's portion of sales tax on groceries
- Updated
Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing to eliminate the state’s portion of the sales tax on groceries — a marquee pledge of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s campaign — in a tax cut plan Northam built into his outgoing budget.
- Updated
After a rough first half of the year, Zeus Owner Brett Hayes and his staff are ready to finish 2021 on a strong note and are encouraging locals and their families to return to their theater to enjoy the latest blockbuster films to bring in 2022.
- Updated
But under the most current redistricting maps for Virginia House and Senate Districts being considered by the Virginia Supreme Court, Sen. Emmett Hanger would no longer represent either Staunton or Waynesboro.