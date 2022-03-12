 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $429,900

Own property at Wintergreen! New Construction completed furnished with new high-end furniture from Greenfront. Ready to move in. Beautiful townhome in Stone Orchard at Wintergreen, VA. Luxury flooring throughout, open floor plan. Custom cabinets with granite tops. Tile shower in master bath. Minutes from restaurants and all that Rte. 151 offers. Firefly fiber optic high speed internet. Gorgeous mountain views.

