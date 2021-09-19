3 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $489,900

Rare opportunity! Back on the market. Light filled meticulously maintained one level living custom home with hardi plank siding surrounded with year round mountain views. Lovely mature landscaping with charming garden house and pool. Wood burning stone fireplace and hardwoods through out main living area. 2 X 6 Construction. New HVAC 2020. Pella Windows and Doors. Residentially zoned. No short term rentals or farm animals.