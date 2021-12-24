Mountain views, acreage, and tremendous character with hand hewn chestnut logs and exposed wood beams - everything you would want in a mountain getaway or country retreat! Location is exemplary for exploring Nelson 151 wine and brew trail and within minutes of hiking and Wintergreen Resort with golf, skiing and more! No HOA or restrictions thus permitting short term rentals. Includes two parcels - the undeveloped 3.87 acre parcel has higher elevation and views for the perfect place to build a future dream home or additional residence for extended family/friends. Unparalleled charm with 4 porches, exterior board and batten with stone walls/trim, metal roof, hand crafted solid wood doors and cabinetry, timbered walls, stone fireplace, wood floors, two master bedroom options with attached bathrooms, new HVAC(dual fuel), updated appliances, fenced yard, storage shed, agricultural zoning permitting animals, pasture and garden area, fiber optic internet available. Sold fully furnished!
3 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $524,900
