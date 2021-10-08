3 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $554,000

Live in a Beautiful home in a Beautiful neighborhood! Stoney Creek Subdivision has it all! 30-40 minutes from Charlottesville. This home, built in 2007 is in meticulous condition with vaulted ceilings, large windows and Open floor plan. A Master bedroom with large bath is on the main floor along with a Dining room, home office, laundry, half bath and a dream kitchen with new cooktop with downdraft and granite counters.(Most appliances are new) The Open concept is perfect for entertaining along with multiple out door decks and beautifully landscape yard. Upstairs has a loft for quiet relaxing time along with an oversized bonus room, luxury guest bedroom and full bath. There is a 2 car garage and a place for even your golf cart and plenty of storage space. New Hot water on demand is a sure plus. A Wonderful property!