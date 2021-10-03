3 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $580,000

Stoney Creek'¦ convenient to Waynesboro & Charlottesville. Surrounded by Wineries, Cideries , the Blue Ridge Mtns and more. This well built & well maintained home has it all. 1st floor owners suite with remodeled bathroom, vaulted ceilings in the great room, large sunroom overlooking a very private area with new deck, a hot tub and a heated pool... so private it is perfect for skinny dippin' or chunky dunkin' . The 2 upstairs bedrooms each have their own private recently remodeled bathroom. Many updates and upgrades in the past several years. AND it comes furnished! A great full-time residence, 2nd home or investment property.