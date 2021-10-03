 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $580,000

3 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $580,000

3 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $580,000

Stoney Creek'¦ convenient to Waynesboro & Charlottesville. Surrounded by Wineries, Cideries , the Blue Ridge Mtns and more. This well built & well maintained home has it all. 1st floor owners suite with remodeled bathroom, vaulted ceilings in the great room, large sunroom overlooking a very private area with new deck, a hot tub and a heated pool... so private it is perfect for skinny dippin' or chunky dunkin' . The 2 upstairs bedrooms each have their own private recently remodeled bathroom. Many updates and upgrades in the past several years. AND it comes furnished! A great full-time residence, 2nd home or investment property.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Historic gristmill to take spotlight at Mill Day
Local News

Historic gristmill to take spotlight at Mill Day

  • Updated

Mill Day is free and open to the public. In addition to having the rare opportunity to see a working gristmill, there will be traditional craft demonstrations, displays of antique farm equipment, games, farm tours, and hiking on the Marl Creek Trail.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert