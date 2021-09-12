 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in North Garden - $310,000

Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home close to Charlottesville in a private setting sitting on a little over 2 ac of land close to wineries, breweries, orchards, and 64. Home has a whole house generator large wrap around front porch. Paved driveway. Owners have contracted to have windows replaced.

