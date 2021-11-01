 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in North Garden - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in North Garden - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in North Garden - $325,000

* 3 BR / 2.5 BA home perfectly located in southern Albemarle County less than a mile from Rt 29. * Large flat lot in a private location. * Wraparound porch as well as a screened in porch. * Partial house generator that can be wired to be a whole home generator.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert