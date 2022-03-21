 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Raphine - $219,900

Get away from it all in your own little PRIVATE oasis! Sweet ranch style home with many updates tucked away on 4 acres! Affordable & move in ready, you don't hear those 2 things together very often! Offering 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, brand new laminate flooring throughout, 2 family rooms AND a full unfinished basement! Updated kitchen with gleaming GRANITE, replacement windows and newer roof too! Bring the rockers because this charmer has the BEST covered front porch! Run around naked in your yard, super private... wooded and open, and a great SUNNY garden spot too! Nice shed to tinker in, watch the deer in your back yard! Popular Riverheads school district! What are you waiting for?

