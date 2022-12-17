 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Raphine - $325,000

New construction home that Boarders National Forest!!!! Two acre wooded lot. 3 bed 2 bath ranch. 1,500 square feet. Open floor plan. Coretec wood flooring throughout. Granite countertops and stainless appliances. Spacious master suite with walk in closet. Private deck perfect for entertaining. 1 year builders warranty. HURRY!

