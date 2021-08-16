 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Raphine - $52,700

3 Bedroom Home in Raphine - $52,700

3 Bedroom Home in Raphine - $52,700

Calling all investors and builders! Here is your next project to beautify! With almost an acre and a two car garage, this will be a great place for someone to call home. Trailers will be removed immediately after closing. Sold “As Is.” Additional wooded acre available to be purchased, directly behind this house, as well. Call today for your appointment.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert