Calling all investors and builders! Here is your next project to beautify! With almost an acre and a two car garage, this will be a great place for someone to call home. Trailers will be removed immediately after closing. Sold “As Is.” Additional wooded acre available to be purchased, directly behind this house, as well. Call today for your appointment.
3 Bedroom Home in Raphine - $52,700
