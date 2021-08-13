Mountain Views!!! First time to the market...This will maintained Log Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, see through fire place, a pellet wood stove in the breakfast room, sunken living room, a 23x32 detached 2 car garage with storage area upstairs (12.5x32), pine wood plank floors. Need a place to park your RV? this home has this as well and several storage buildings.
3 Bedroom Home in Raphine - $525,000
