3 Bedroom Home in Roseland - $1,449,000

Views~ Location~ Privacy!! This exquisite stone home sits on top of the world with an eagles eye 270 degree view of Blue Ridge mountains and Valley. Private location with 21 acres that can be divided into another 10 acre lot for another view home or kept together for privacy. Location so private yet 4 miles to Devils Backbone Brewery or Wintergreen Resort. From every window there is a spectacular view with almost 1400 sg ft. of decking and screened porch for entertaining. 1st floor master, The Great room with rock fireplace, granite kitchen, hardwood floors and all 3 bedrooms are master suites & oversized 2 car garage and possible added apt. High speed internet is at the house, so working from home would be a plus if the magnificent view does not distract you!! A Must Have!!

