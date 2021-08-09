3 Bedroom Home in Roseland - $299,000

The mountains are calling… along with that coveted log home, big views, privacy, and just the right amount of acreage with a wet weather stream out back to seal the deal. Seriously don’t miss this opportunity to have a log home nestled in the mountains with so much to enjoy in the surrounding area. Located 1.2 miles from Rt 151 and the wine, cider, and brew trail. Within minutes of orchards, farm markets, Appalachian Trail and hiking, fishing, Wintergreen with skiing, golf, and more. It is the perfect size and price to have a little mountain getaway without breaking the bank. Fall in love with the open flow, outdoor and inside views, covered front and back porches, vaulted ceilings, wood beams, stone features/trim, fireplace, wood stove, hardwood and pine floors, and future fiber optic internet (coming in 2022!). Basement is perfect for storage and/or future expansion. Sold fully furnished and ready for enjoyment!