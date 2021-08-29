3 Bedroom Home in Roseland - $410,000

Income producing 3BR/2.5BA mountain getaway. Minutes from the Appalachian Trail, Wintergreen Resort and the World renowned Nelson County craft beverage trail on Rt. 151. Property currently has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on AirBnB and is booked on the weekends through May! Great investment opportunity or personal getaway surrounded by the peaceful security of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Modern conveniences include central A/C, heat pump and fiber optic high speed internet. Relax listening to the mountain stream flowing just across the road. Get close to nature with abundant wildlife and the natural landscape of the countryside.