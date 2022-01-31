3 Bedroom Home in Roseland - $595,000

The Snowflake Inn is family friendly home located in the coveted Black Rock district in the heart of Wintergreen resort. This beautiful home features a comfortable/spacious layout with all the amenities of a perfect getaway. The 3 BR, 3.5 BA lives larger with loft area and 2 dens allowing for maximum occupancy. Perfect for 3-4 couples, or two families with children or large/extended families. As you enter the easily accessible paved driveway, you will appreciate the spacious parking allowing for at least 8 vehicles. Entering the home, you will find a useful mudroom for all shoes, skis and dirty hiking boots! This entry level has a den with a large sectional sofa and TV. Directly across the den you will find a bunk room that will sleep 4. A full bath and separate indoor sauna complete the first floor. The second floor has a laundry room and full bath along with a bedroom with a queen size bed with half bath attached. This level provides access to the back deck which boasts a spacious new 8-person hot tub along with outdoor seating. This level also has an open floor plan including a well-appointed kitchen featuring high end Viking appliances and a Subzero refrigerator. Sleeps 10, very successful rental on Air B&B. Many updates!