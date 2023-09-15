Mountain adventure and leisure combine at this luxurious 4-bedroom, 3-full bath vacation rental home for 10 in Wintergreen. Located within minutes of top-notch golf courses, skiing / snow boarding at the Mountain Inn, and dozens of hiking trails, this 1,930-square-foot home has something for everyone. In addition to the unbeatable location, the property offers a brand new private hot tub (2022), great room, a state-of-the-art kitchen, kids loft, outdoor grill, fire pit and it comes fully furnished subject to a few personal items. Airbnb rentals just under $92,000 in gross income in 2022 (annualized). Revenue report available.