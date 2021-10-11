3 Bedroom Home in Shipman - $274,900

Privacy, views, and plenty of room for expansion! Ranch with full unfinished basement for storage, second family room AND optional 4th bedroom or home office with fiber internet already connected. Basement has wood stove for alternative heat source and savings. Enjoy privacy and freedom as land has agricultural zoning permitting chickens/animals and NO home owner association restrictions. Mountain views will become more panoramic when leaves fall or with selective clearing. Extras: Wrap around front porch, back deck with only 2 steps for entry, open flow, hardwood floors, skylights, master with ensuite bath, raised garden beds, circular drive, cleared yard area for play and pets, chicken coop/shed; Only 3.7 miles to Rt 29 and 30 min to Charlottesville!