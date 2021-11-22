This is a charming and beautifully maintained log home on 9.43 nicely wooded acres that offer seasonal views, a small pond and a workshop and shed!!! While in a very private setting in the country, the location is only 35 minutes to Charlottesville and ten minutes from Rt. 29. The home has been lovingly upgraded over the years with new mahogany flooring, the kitchen with cork floor, Bosch dishwasher, Samsung range/oven, Samsung Washer and dryer, new freezer in 2019, new deck in 2016, new bay window and interior painting in 2020, and the list goes on. While the house is centrally heated and cooled (new HVAC in 2009), there is a woodstove in the upstairs living room and one in the family room downstairs also. There is a full front porch ready for your hammock and a large rear deck with views of the mountains. High speed internet is here to work from home! If you love privacy that comes with no covenants and restrictions, you'll love this home and property. Tractor and four wheeler are available.
3 Bedroom Home in Shipman - $374,500
