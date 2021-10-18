3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $179,700

COME SEE this Augusta County~Ranch Style Home, right outside the Staunton city limits. This home is conveniently located and has been remodeled, so you can move right in and RELAX! Renovations Include: New Roof, New HVAC Unit for Central Heat and Air, New Water Heater, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, Remodeled Kitchen and Bath. Brand New Stainless Kitchen Appliances, Brand New Washer/Dryer. It's already plumbed for a half bath. The yard is big enough for a nice garden, but not too much to maintain! Start enjoying the front and rear mountain views today!