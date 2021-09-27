She's a BRICKKKKK house! Perched high on the ridge with a VIEW sits this pretty home, completely updated inside with fresh style & an open great room! You are sure to fall in love when you walk thru the door! Decked out with a BRIGHT happy kitchen- stainless appliances & phenomenal butcher block island, also updated baths with subway tile, tastefully done! Full mostly finished basement with rec room ideal for the MAN Cave or play room complete with woodstove for the winter nights ahead! BRAND new heat pump gives comfort for maintenance and is added in the LONG updates list.. out back: huge nearly 1/2 acre lot fenced, just amazing for Fido or children! COUNTY location, popular Riverheads school district! Convenient to I81 & bypass for commuters! Just move right in!
3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Khaleesi Cuthriell, a missing 3-year-old girl from Augusta County, died in suspects' care.
Recovery of unemployment overpayments 'paused' as Virginia Employment Commission struggles with new backlogs
The Virginia Employment Commission has "paused" its collection of overpayments to unemployed Virginians as the beleaguered agency struggles to address rising backlogs of disputed claims and appeals that continue to strain the state unemployment system 18 months after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
- Updated
As COVID-19 continues to surge, especially the delta variant, Augusta Health has reached capacity and has postponed elective surgeries.
- Updated
“The win is amazing,” said Ryan Barbour, who unofficially finished with 196 yards in addition to the four scores.
- Updated
Sophomore Cayden Cook-Cash whipped up 222 yards on 10 carries and scored four touchdowns as Riverheads rolled to a victory over Tazewell.
- Updated
A group of around 30 people gathered at the Augusta County Government Center on Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.
- Updated
A week after the statue of Confederate icon General Robert E. Lee came down in Richmond, several Nelson residents publicly weighed in on the county’s own monument of the Civil War on the courthouse grounds in Lovingston.
- Updated
The two have both been charged with a single count of felony abuse and neglect of a child, while the search for three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell continues.
- Updated
Can someone please tell me what recourse the residents of lower Club Court have against all the foxes that have invaded our neighborhood?
Wilson Memorial golf team wins Shenandoah District tournament, Staunton claims regular season trophy
- Updated
A young Wilson Memorial golf team prevailed in the fourth and final Shenandoah District tournament of the regular season on Monday.