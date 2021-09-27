 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $225,000

She's a BRICKKKKK house! Perched high on the ridge with a VIEW sits this pretty home, completely updated inside with fresh style & an open great room! You are sure to fall in love when you walk thru the door! Decked out with a BRIGHT happy kitchen- stainless appliances & phenomenal butcher block island, also updated baths with subway tile, tastefully done! Full mostly finished basement with rec room ideal for the MAN Cave or play room complete with woodstove for the winter nights ahead! BRAND new heat pump gives comfort for maintenance and is added in the LONG updates list.. out back: huge nearly 1/2 acre lot fenced, just amazing for Fido or children! COUNTY location, popular Riverheads school district! Convenient to I81 & bypass for commuters! Just move right in!

