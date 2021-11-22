Adorable and Affordable! Situated on a Riverheads school district acre, this cape cod charmer is ready for it's next owner. This one is move-in ready, and with a touch of a paint brush and some love, you can take this home to the next level. The main level living areas features refinished, small plank hardwoods and has no shortage of charm. The refinished floors overflow in the living room with a large picture window and easy access to the rocking chair front porch and naturally lit dining room. The functional kitchen with white cabinetry and ceramic floors overlooks the family room with luxury vinyl plank and wood stove that's just in time for the cooler months. One level living is possible with the main level updated bathroom, large bedroom and laundry room all on the first floor. Calling all mechanics/shop people... this HUGE 960 Sq Ft, two car detached garage is what you've been looking for. Major repairs and replacements have been complete with a newer DUAL ZONE heat pump system, and metal roof. Basement/tall crawl space adds TONS of storage. A little painting and some love will make this YOUR perfect home!
3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $229,000
