3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $239,900

Cutie on Lee Jackson! Solidly built brick ranch with lots of charm throughout. Spacious living room boats a bay window feature, perfect for letting all that natural sunlight in. Recently renovated kitchen features updated stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, new flooring, white cabinetry and breakfast bar that over looks dining area. 3 spacious bedrooms and full bath all conveniently located on the main level. Walk-out basement with HUGE family room and half bath adds plenty of entertaining space and an ample amount of storage with the garage and attached carport. Large storage shed is great for extra storage needs. This one was worth the wait!