 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $239,900

Cutie on Lee Jackson! Solidly built brick ranch with lots of charm throughout. Spacious living room boats a bay window feature, perfect for letting all that natural sunlight in. Recently renovated kitchen features updated stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, new flooring, white cabinetry and breakfast bar that over looks dining area. 3 spacious bedrooms and full bath all conveniently located on the main level. Walk-out basement with HUGE family room and half bath adds plenty of entertaining space and an ample amount of storage with the garage and attached carport. Large storage shed is great for extra storage needs. This one was worth the wait!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert