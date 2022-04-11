 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $249,900

Come see this turn of the century farmette in Riverheads district. Formal dining room with gas logs, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, replacement windows, updated 200 amp electrical service. Nice rolling fenced pasture with loafing shed perfect for a horse or cows. Property has a deep well with backup cistern, good views to the west, all on 3.25 ACRES!

