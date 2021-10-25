 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $249,900

Cape Code Cutie! Situated on an acre of Augusta County land this charmer offers over 1,392 Sq of living space and main level living conveniences. Living room has a large bay window and hardwood floors that flow into the dining room area with chair rail accents. Light and bright Kitchen features a breakfast bar, recessed lighting and tons of sturdy white cabinetry. Additional family room has brand new flooring, dry wall, light fixture and a wood stove. Master bedroom is located on the main floor along with a newly renovated full bathroom. Travel up the stairs to the 2nd level that boasts 2 spacious bedrooms. Put your finishing touches on the unfinished basement that has a laundry area and partially finished bathroom and separate walk out. Large deck overlooks back yard that has a storage shed and separate patio area great for entertaining or relaxing. This one will go quick! Schedule your showing TODAY!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Public forum highlights differences between 20th District candidates John Avoli, Randall Wolf
Government

Public forum highlights differences between 20th District candidates John Avoli, Randall Wolf

  • Updated

With election day just weeks away, the Staunton Branch of the NAACP held a public forum Monday night at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Staunton. Republican Delegate John Avoli and Democratic nominee Randall Wolf, the two candidates who are currently running for Delegate of Virginia’s 20th District, engaged in an hour-long discussion covering several local topics.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert