3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $249,900

Cape Code Cutie! Situated on an acre of Augusta County land this charmer offers over 1,392 Sq of living space and main level living conveniences. Living room has a large bay window and hardwood floors that flow into the dining room area with chair rail accents. Light and bright Kitchen features a breakfast bar, recessed lighting and tons of sturdy white cabinetry. Additional family room has brand new flooring, dry wall, light fixture and a wood stove. Master bedroom is located on the main floor along with a newly renovated full bathroom. Travel up the stairs to the 2nd level that boasts 2 spacious bedrooms. Put your finishing touches on the unfinished basement that has a laundry area and partially finished bathroom and separate walk out. Large deck overlooks back yard that has a storage shed and separate patio area great for entertaining or relaxing. This one will go quick! Schedule your showing TODAY!