 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $259,000

3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $259,000

Make your move on this one... Solid brick ranch located in the Riverheads School District, with easy access to 81. This three bedroom home is ready for your personal touch, just a little elbow grease will go a long way. Nestled on 2.5 acres of open property, giving you a little space between you and your neighbors, but allowing you to be close enough so you don't feel isolated. Great extra space for the work shopper, wood worker, crafter, or storer in the two car garage and area off of it. This home provides a great foundation at a reasonable price, to settle in and make it yours! Give it a chance and it will give you a lifetime of memories. Home is being sold "as is, where is".

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert