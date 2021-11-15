3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $268,000

What a Blessing! This Attractive Townhouse in Spring Lakes is Move-In Ready. 1st Floor offers Living and Dining Room combination with hardwood floors and inviting gas log fireplace, Roomy kitchen with island and plenty of cabinet space, pantry and leads out to back patio. 1st Floor main bedroom with remodeled attached main bath. Laundry room on 1st level too. Head upstairs to 2 large bedrooms with cape cod dormers. Extra storage space too with easy access. One car attached garage enters in to kitchen and is rear facing. HOA amenities include, mowing, snow removal, mulching, fertilizer, raking leaves, driveway sealer, access to swimming pool, tennis courts, club house, picnic shelter, pond with fountain and walking trails. One year limited home warranty available with acceptable offer.