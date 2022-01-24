3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $339,900

Fishersville area farmhouse on acreage! Like something out of Southern Living Magazine this place is dreamy! Tucked up on a knoll with huge shade trees, embellished front back and side with huge porches to enjoy the view & country breeze, you will feel as if you have stepped back in time! Simple life, porch swing, wooden winding staircase, built in bookshelves, formal dining room and even a butlers pantry! Tastefully designed with white bead board kitchen, hardwood floors & move in ready! Home offers many updates, old home but new guts! Favorite part of this property: party barn! Great flex space for game room, "Man Cave" or even craft space! Whether it be for teens or a grand 'dog house'� it is incredible! All this on over 2 acres of land convenient to the hospital & I64!