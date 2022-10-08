 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $347,000

Located in Augusta County & Riverheads school district, this one level custom built home features a large living room, spacious kitchen with eating bar and food pantry dining room and home office with a picture window showcasing breathtaking mountain views. Convenient laundry/mudroom from garage. Owner suite has walk in closet, and private full bathroom....and more views! Two additional bedrooms on the other side of this home share a full bath. Looking for storage? Crawl space below this home provides for ample storage! This cutie won't last long!

