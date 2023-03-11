Augusta County cutie with gorgeous views and in Riverheads school district! One level living at it's finest. Some of the main features are large open living/dining and kitchen area with a beautiful sun room area off living room. Sun room could be an amazing office. Work while looking at the gorgeous mountain views! Walk straight from your attached 2 car garage into laundry/mud room where you can store muddy shoes before walking into your immaculate home. HUGE crawlspace you can walk in front part and has tons of storage! This home won't last long so get in now to see it before it's gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $349,000
