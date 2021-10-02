3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $350,000

This home built in 2018 offers just about everything. From the beautiful hardwood floors, warm and welcoming kitchen, immaculate bathrooms, and tray ceilings in the upstairs bedrooms, no details were neglected. The primary bedroom has an en suite with spacious walk-in closets, as well as glass door shower and freestanding soaking tub. Outside you will love the sizable yard surrounded by white vinyl fencing and a storage shed with plenty of room and workbench.