This home built in 2018 offers just about everything. From the beautiful hardwood floors, warm and welcoming kitchen, immaculate bathrooms, and tray ceilings in the upstairs bedrooms, no details were neglected. The primary bedroom has an en suite with spacious walk-in closets, as well as glass door shower and freestanding soaking tub. Outside you will love the sizable yard surrounded by white vinyl fencing and a storage shed with plenty of room and workbench.
3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $350,000
With ABC’s profits at a record high, maybe this isn’t the time to ask why the state government is still running a chain of 395 liquor stores.
With four state titles (86-87, 87-88, 89-90, and 94-95), four regional titles, and 11 district crowns, the Indians are recognized as a force with which to be reckoned in Virginia volleyball.
Sophomore Cayden Cook-Cash whipped up 222 yards on 10 carries and scored four touchdowns as Riverheads rolled to a victory over Tazewell.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Khaleesi Cuthriell, a missing 3-year-old girl from Augusta County, died in suspects' care.
A week after the statue of Confederate icon General Robert E. Lee came down in Richmond, several Nelson residents publicly weighed in on the county’s own monument of the Civil War on the courthouse grounds in Lovingston.
As COVID-19 continues to surge, especially the delta variant, Augusta Health has reached capacity and has postponed elective surgeries.
K-9 Cara, of the Staunton Sheriff's Office, died in the line of duty on Dec. 21. On Wednesday, Augusta County dedicated the bridge where she lost her life to her.
Officials: Virginia music festival attendees come down with COVID-19; some were sick while they rocked out
Photos showed a sea of maskless fans huddled together shoulder-to-shoulder as dozens of bands performed.
After more than 25 years of service with the city of Waynesboro, Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw is finally retiring.