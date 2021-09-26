 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $360,000

Minutes away from I-81 and 64 yet far enough away not hear the traffic. This home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath with room ready to expanded to your liking. The property is mostly fenced with pond. Beautiful views of peaceful sceneries. Small fish tank in back for those wanting to start their own ego system or just relax. Over 5 acres for privacy and is zoned General Agriculture. This home has gas logs for those upcoming cold days. Guests can socialize around the fireplace with counter space for serving or meander onto the back deck for fresh air. Definitely worth taking the time to preview. Schedule a showing today!

