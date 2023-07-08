Welcome to Ashwood Lane Townhomes in Spring Lakes! This home will surprise you in spaciousness & upscale features. Enjoy 9’ ceilings on the main level, along with a fully decked out kitchen which includes: granite counter tops, Simple Trends Shaker cabinetry, an island, trendy black matte fixtures, pull out shelving in island cabinets, a convenient Lazy Susan in the corner cabinet. Also included is a double pull out trash can drawer, soft close full extend kitchen & bathroom drawers, upgraded stainless steel appliance package, & crown moulding atop the cabinetry for extra appeal. A great place to entertain is the 12 X 12 covered back patio with privacy screening. Hardwood floors extend the entire first level & stairs & into the first floor primary bedroom. The large primary bath includes ceramic tile, dual vanities & a beautifully tiled shower. Take the hardwood stairs up to a lovely landing area and access two more bedrooms & another full bath. The possibilities continue here with an unfinished bonus room of 537 SF! This space is ready for you to make it your own. Whether you need storage space, an office, a rec room, let us help you decide. Check out all the amenities the Spring Lakes has to offer! You'll never want to leave!