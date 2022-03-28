3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $399,000

Wow! Beautifully finished end unit townhome that is situated on the best lot in Spring Lakes at the Woodlands townhome community. This home looks out over a neighborhood park to the front, green common area to the side and woods to the back. The home was featured 2 times in the Daily Progress Homes Issue for its extraordinary finishing detail such as cathedral ceilings in 3 rooms, 12 inch crown moldings in most rooms, glass front kitchen cabinets, hardwood floors and pergola off the kitchen. All rooms are freshly painted and the master bath has been completely remodeled. The grounds are beautifully landscaped including a BBQ area, outdoor fire place and dining pergola. Neighborhood amenities include pool, tennis courts, pickleball courts, club house exercise room and neighborhood walking trails.