3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $399,900

Remarkable Two Story Colonial Brick Home with 3-4 bedrooms and 3 baths! Potentially, three separate master bedroom options...one on the main level with a full bath right beside it. All rooms are very spacious, with tons of closets/storage throughout. Huge living spaces including a beautiful sunroom! Attached two car garage AND a man cave/she-shed (separate building with heat and a/c) Storage/workshop too! Perched on a hill, but easy to mow in the desirable Riverheads school District. Private lot, paved drive, mountain views! Newer roof, heat pump, hot water heater, refrigerator and range! Bring your special touches to this amazing home today!