3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $435,000

Location, Location, Location! Beautiful custom built home located on the outskirts of the highly desirable Stuarts Draft and Fishersville. Enjoy easy living with all major living areas on one level! Loaded with updates such as new windows throughout and a fully encapsulated crawlspace. The features list is endless with cathedral ceilings, huge living room, eat-in kitchen, hard wood floors, granite countertops and so much more! Truly a home that will serve all your needs for years to come! Don't let it get away!