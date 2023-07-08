Welcome to Ashwood Lane Townhomes in Spring Lakes! This home will surprise you with it’s spaciousness & upscale features. Enjoy a fully decked out kitchen that includes features such as: granite counter tops, Simple Trends Shaker cabinetry, island, trendy black matte fixtures, pull out shelving in island cabinets, a convenient Lazy Susan in the corner cabinet. Also included is a double pull out trash can drawer, soft close full extend kitchen & bathroom drawers, upgraded stainless steel appliance package, & crown moulding atop the cabinetry for extra appeal. Hardwood flooring extends the entire first level & stairs & into a first floor primary bedroom. The large primary bathroom includes ceramic tile, dual vanities and a beautifully tiled shower. Surprise! The upper level also includes an extra large bedroom suite complete with another fully decked out bathroom, a third bedroom and a third bathroom are down the hall. The possibilities of growth in this home are endless with 656 SF of extra unfinished space waiting for you to make your mark on it! Check out all the amenities Spring Lakes has to offer: Pool, tennis/pickleball courts, clubhouse, playset, picnic area, fishing ponds & walking trail. You will never want to leave!