 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $575,000

3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $575,000

3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $575,000

Charming and recently upgraded country farmhouse c. 1880's, original log home c. 1750. Lots of history and ready to make new memories. A private setting on 26 acres, near Greenville only ten miles from downtown historic Staunton. Bring your horses. Stream meandering through the property and a wonderful spring. Beautiful original pine floors throughout majority of home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with open living area, gourmet kitchen, front deck overlooking horse pastures and creek with a fantastic outdoor stone chimney fire pit, all with outstanding privacy. Perfect for horses and trail rides. 4-stall barn/ hay/tack room/machine shop.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert