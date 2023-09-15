Escape the hustle and bustle in this charming Ranch home that exudes tranquility. Situated in the county, this 3-bedroom residence is surrounded by lush greenery and offers a private backyard oasis. The outdoor patio provides an ideal setting for relaxation and outdoor gatherings. Inside, enjoy a spacious family room with a fireplace, a sunlit kitchen, comfortable bedrooms, New Flooring, Renovated bathrooms, fresh paint and New appliances. This home is located in the Riverheads school district and is conveniently located just a short drive away from upscale shopping, dining, golf courses, and cultural attractions; this home is perfect for that peaceful lifestyle. It is located a few minutes from the HWY making it an easy commute. This luxurious ranch style offers an extraordinary lifestyle that combines natural beauty, modern elegance, and unparalleled comfort. Whether you're seeking a serene retreat or a place to host unforgettable gatherings, this property exceeds all expectations.