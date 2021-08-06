Situated on 63 acres in a private valley 5 miles out of town is a stunning Hemlock Farm Office/Cabin built from Hemlock, Tiger Maple, and White Pine setting on a knoll in the property center. The 1730 square feet floorplan is easily adaptable with up to 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. A spacious kitchen, master bedroom, and family room allow for easy travel. Solid surface counters and marble bathroom floor in the master bath are just a few of the many quality features. 2 porches give many options for outside living along with a full basement. A Hemlock Barn sets tucked away on the property - could be used as a 1-car garage. This would make an excellent equestrian facility. Property has 2 additional great spots to build a larger home should someone desire to do so. Lots of wildlife abound on this farm. This is a limited-time offering! Some of the furnishings are included in the sale, but most of the furniture is negotiable. *Antler chandeliers are not included in the sale but are negotiable.
3 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $769,500
