Have it all at this private, gated country retreat! Comcast Internet, 5+/- ac Trophy Bass Lake, luxury detached 3-bay garage, horse paddocks, saltwater pool with an incredible custom gazebo, wood-working shop & lots of entertaining spaces. Best of all, it's not remote -- only 5 mins from stores, restaurants & 10 minutes to a great hospital. The lovely one level, open floor plan home offers a large owners suite, 2 additional bedrooms & an above garage area for additional living space or office. The lake, modeled after a BASS master lake, offers a dock, boathouse, boat ramp & is teeming with 5 lb. bass. Enjoy watching the wildlife it attracts including regular visits from eagles, herons & egrets. If you have been searching for a country home with it all, you owe it to yourself to visit this one! Note: 1680 of the finished sq. ft. is the detached garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $1,200,000
